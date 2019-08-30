(FOX Carolina) - Dorian is poised to impact Florida, Georgia and South Carolina through middle of next week!
The latest update has Dorian as a category 4 storm with sustained winds of more than 140 mph, increasing rapidly in intensity as it pushes into the open waters of the Atlantic over the next few days.
It's forecasted to be a category 4 landfall is possible early next week on Florida's east coast. Then the storm is expected to push northward and bring heavy rain and strong wind across the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
As far as local South Carolina beach weather is concerned this weekend, there will still be scattered showers and gusty wind along with some high surf and rip currents. Sunday into Monday will bring the most shower activity.
The heavier rain and strong wind would move in middle of the week. It is too early to say how intense it will be, so be sure to stay tuned to the latest developments in the forecast.
In the western Carolinas we aren't expecting widespread, heavy rain from the storm, but we will be on the edge of it (if it take the track we are looking at now). If the models trend farther west, we could be dealing with heavy rain locally for Wednesday and Thursday.
