(FOX Carolina) - Dorian makes LANDFALL near Cape Hatteras Friday morning around 8:35 AM as a category 1 storm with winds of 90 mph. Its track will take it into the open Atlantic later today.
Local weather looks great heading into the weekend with a sunny sky today and for several days ahead. The only caveat is that it will be pretty hot for this time of year, with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains. Normal temperatures for early September should be in the low to mid-80s, so we're running about 5-10 degrees up from normal.
