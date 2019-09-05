(FOX Carolina) - Dorian holds steady at Cat. 2 strength with 100 mph winds. We are watching every update and will keep you updated on the very latest.
Several tornado warnings have already been issued along the coasts of North and South Carolina, as well as multiple flash flood warnings. As the bands of rain and storm activity move onshore over the next several hours, we expect more of the same to continue. Residents in coastal cities are now being asked by local officials to shelter in place, as it is too dangerous to venture out in the storm.
Dorian currently packs winds at 100 mph and is moving by Wilmington, NC. The latest forecast downgrades the storm to category 1 as it pushes into the Outerbanks early Friday.
The storm will move out to sea by Friday around 11AM! Local weather is looking great heading into the weekend with sunny skies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday! Only caveat is that it will be pretty hot with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the Upstate.
