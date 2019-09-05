(FOX Carolina) - Dorian re-strengthened into a major (cat. 3) major hurricane Wednesday night, but impacts to the SC coast remain the same. We are watching every update and will keep you updated on the very latest.
A HURRICANE WARNING continues for the entire SC coast. Hurricane conditions are possible today. A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect for these same areas.
Dorian currently packs winds at 115 mph and is moving northward toward the SC coast. It is forecast to turn slightly northeast, basically paralleling the SC coast today. An official landfall is not forecast, though it is still possible. The latest forecast has a category 2 storm near Wilmington late tonight, pushing toward the Outer Banks Friday.
As far as SC coast weather is concerned, heavy rain and high winds remain likely today. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible along the immediate SC coast with tropical storm force wind gusts are likely inland toward I-95. Major flooding (6-10"+ of rain), storm surge (4-7 ft.), and beach erosion remain likely too. Lastly, spin-up tornadoes are possible today and tonight for areas near the Grand Strand.
In the western Carolinas including the Upstate, expect some extra clouds, a small chance of rain, and a breeze to develop. The highest wind gusts expected would be 20-30 mph and likely confined to areas of the southern and eastern Upstate.
