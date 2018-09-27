ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Following a confirmed touchdown of a tornado in Anderson County on Thursday, additional reports from local agencies indicated trees are already being felled by the winds.
As of 7:20 p.m., three trees have been reported down in Anderson County, but officials with the sheriff's office now say trees have fallen across the county.
We're told there are some roofs in Honea Path that have been damaged.
The ACSO roads and bridges team along with the Department of Transportation worked to clear roads as quickly as possible.
Anderson County Emergency Services confirms nearly 50 trees around the county were felled by severe weather, and one residence in Honea Path reported minimal damage.
Some parts of the county saw concentrations of damage, namely near Phil Watson Road in Anderson and Main Street in Belton.
As of 10 p.m. Thursday, 3200 customers were without power in the county, but number from electric cooperatives indicate that 81 customers are without power as of 1:00 a.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.