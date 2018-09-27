ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Following a confirmed touchdown of a tornado in Anderson County on Thursday, additional reports from local agencies indicated trees are already being felled by the winds.
As of 7:20 p.m., three trees have been reported down in Anderson County, but officials with the sheriff's office now say trees have fallen across the county.
We're told there are some roofs in Honea Path that have been damaged and that about 3200 residents are without power as of 8 p.m.
The ACSO roads and bridges team along with the Department of Transportation is working to clear roadways as quickly as possible.
FOX Carolina will keep updating with new information as we get it. Stay tuned for the latest.
