Tonight we're looking at more showers and T-Storms, with pockets of heavy rain. Isolated strong storms are possible, but threat is lessening overnight. Heavier rain will fall across NE Georgia, parts of the Upstate and NC mountains that could trigger some flash flooding. Flash Flood Watches have been issued as well as wind advisories. Click here for alerts. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday, Ida will move farther away from us which will decrease rain and storms, but it still is expected to be a day with scattered showers and a few storms. High temperatures will reach the middle 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. The rain will start to fade overnight with lows in the 60s.
For the end of the week into the weekend, weather conditions will improve greatly. Expect a lot of sunshine with high temperatures reaching the 80s to 90 degrees by the end of the weekend. At night temperatures cool mainly into the 60s.
Labor Day Monday expect sunshine with hot temperatures in the middle 80s in the Mountains to lower 90s in the Upstate. A great day to be outside!
