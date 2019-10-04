Relief from the heat is in sight for this weekend. Temps will drop 20-30 degrees by Saturday, with rain chances going up as well.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and a bit cooler! Lows down to 55 in the mountains and low 60s for the Upstate. A cold front will push south of our area for Saturday, bringing a northeast wind, clouds and spotty showers. Highs on Saturday will only make it into the upper 60s for the Upstate and mountains, so it could be a bit of a shock to many after the 90 degree temps!
Sunday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. This is NORMAL for this time of year! Rain chances will stay fairly low, but we could see some widespread rain pushing into western NC by late Sunday night.
Another front moves in Monday, which will increase rain chances to 50% for Monday. Skies clear toward Tuesday and Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the low 70s!!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.