Cooler, soggy weather is on the way for Wednesday, ahead of a quick storm threat on Thursday morning. Cold, dry weather will be the rule for our Valentines Day.
Wednesday will bring grey skies, breezy northeast winds, and temps falling through the day. Expect low 50s by the afternoon for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
Showers increase Wednesday night before of a threat for a few storms on Thursday.
Thursday will start with some heavy rainfall in the morning! Toward daybreak for the mountains, then late morning for the Upstate. This will be a weakening line of storms, and we could see a few stronger storms through the AM hours. Conditions dry out by the afternoon as the line heads east.
We could see about a half inch of rainfall Thursday, so major flooding isn’t expected. But we will likely see plenty of water ponding on roads and low-lying areas.
Skies clear Thursday night, with a CHILLY Valentine’s Day ahead! Highs will warm into the 40s and 50s area-wide, then we’ll see temps fall into the 20s Friday night! Weekend looks mostly dry and chilly with highs staying close to normal for this time of year.
