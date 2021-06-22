For the overnight hours we're looking at clearing skies behind a cold front with more pleasant temperatures on the way. Overnight lows will bottom out in the mid 60s for the Upstate with mid 50s for the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday look real nice with below average temperatures and pleasant humidity levels. Highs will be several degrees below average with highs only in the low 80s both day with upper 70s in the mountains with mostly sunny skies. At night under mostly clear skies temperatures drop into the low 60s for the Upstate with upper 50s in the mountains.
The temperatures and humidity start to creep up beginning Friday and lasting through early next week. Expect a stray shower or storm on Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s and upper 70s in the mountains. Shower and storm chances increase for the weekend, with an uptick in activity early next week.
Temperatures will top out in the mid 80s for the weekend and early next week for the Upstate, and low 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
