Drier weather takes over this week, with some warmer air for several days, followed by a bigger cool-down by Friday and the weekend.
The remnants of Delta may still bring a brief shower today, though you can expect plenty of sunshine to break through the clouds. This morning starts with some fog and temperatures in the low to mid-60s, and reach the 70s to near 80 in the afternoon. Tonight clears, with lows in the 50s and 60s.
From Tuesday through Thursday we'll see mainly dry conditions with the exception of Tuesday morning when there's a slight chance for showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 80s Tuesday, then 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.
A sharp cold front slides through the region Friday returning us to more fall temperatures. Highs will end up in the upper 60s to end the week, dropping just slightly into the weekend. Overnights will get cold through the weekend, in the 40s and 30s.
