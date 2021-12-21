Tonight we start to dry out and clear out overnight with lows in the 30s by morning.
The sun returns in full force on Wednesday with a nice warm up by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s, with lower 50s in the mountains. Lows Wednesday night will be in the 20s under mainly clear skies.
For Thursday, we cool off a little bit with mostly sunny skies, temperatures top out in the low to mid 50s. Thursday night will be dry and cold with lows in the low 30s, and upper 20s in the mountains.
Christmas Eve Friday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out near 60 for the Upstate, and mid 50s in the mountains. Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, we'll see dry and chilly conditions with lows in the 40s.
Christmas Day will be dry and mild, with highs in the upper 60s. The mild and dry weather continues into early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.