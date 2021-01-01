We're drying things out to start the weekend. We'll see some sunshine but also some clouds too, temperatures will be quite mild with high temperatures this afternoon in the 60s for the Upstate and Mountains.
Saturday night and Sunday morning we'll see another surge of moisture increasing rain chances, especially south of I-85. There could be some minor flooding in areas that picked up a soaking rain Friday. Lows will be in the 40s.
Sunday is looking much better with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains.
Our weather settles into a quiet pattern next week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s for the upstate and the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s with some 20s for the mountains. There could be a few showers on Friday.
