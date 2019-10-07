This week will bring limited rain chances and more clouds than sun, but at least there's no more record heat!
This morning brings generally a cloudy sky and areas of drizzle for some and temperatures in the 60s. Later today, the Upstate could see some sun with highs around 80 degrees while the mountains stay cloudy with scattered rain and highs in the lower 70s or even upper 60s.
Tuesday looks cloudy everywhere with rain most likely across the mountains, though a few showers are possible in the Upstate. Expect a notable drop in temperature - highs may hold around 70 degrees or lower! The rest of the week looks dry and fairly seasonal in terms of temperature - highs in the 70s with mornings in the upper 50s.
A few showers are possible Saturday as a cold front passes through, and this front should usher some nicer sunshine along with some cooler air!
