For the overnight hours we'll see clear and cold conditions with high pressure overhead. Temperatures will be cold but not as cold as last night with lows near 20 in the mountains and mid 20s for the Upstate.
Sunday's even warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains with lots of sunshine. For Sunday night expect clear skies again and temperatures a bit warmer with lows in the low 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s in the mountains.
Monday, Tuesday, and most of Wednesday are dry but another significant system will give us rain late Wednesday into Thursday, with some snow in the mountains Friday. Highs will be in the 50s except 60s on Thursday for the Upstate and 40s and 50s for the mountains with lows in the 20s and 30s.
