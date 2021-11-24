We're looking at chilly and dry weather into Thanksgiving Day, great for travel. Overnight expect mostly clear skies, with lows near freezing, low 30s, and upper 20s in the mountains.
Thanksgiving Day starts sunny, but clouds work in later in the afternoon and evening. Highs warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s, upper 50s in the mountains. Thanksgiving night will usher in a few light showers for the Upstate, and a wintry mix across the mountains as a cold front moves in. The system moves out fast, so that skies will clear quickly on Friday with chillier temps back in the 50s, with 40s in the mountains.
The weekend looks sunny and chilly with highs in the 50s, though Sunday warms to near 60. Mountains will see highs in the 50s. Lows will once again drop to near freezing so bundle up for anything outdoors, with colder 20s in the mountains.
