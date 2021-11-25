Happy Thanksgiving! Today starts sunny near freezing, but clouds work in later in the afternoon and evening. Highs warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area, feeling nice for outdoor time. Tonight ushers in a few light showers for the mountains after the sun sets, which could turn to brief wintry mix in the higher elevations. Around midnight onward, the Upstate could see a few passing showers but they move out fast. Overnight lows drop into the 30s and low 40s.
Skies clear quickly on Friday with chillier temps settling back in, reaching just the mid-40s to mid-50s, and below freezing that night.
The weekend looks sunny both days, with highs in the 50s Saturday and warming to the low 60s by Sunday. Overnights stay cold, so bundle up if you're out late or early in the AM.
Next week holds on to plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 50s, warming to near 60 again by midweek.
