For the overnight we're looking at mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures not as cold as they have been with lows in the low 30s for the Upstate and upper 20s for the mountains.
A weak cold front heads our way Monday increasing the clouds and kicking off a few rain showers in the mountains, nothing significant. High temperatures will be in the 50s for both the mountains and Upstate. Similar conditions continue into Tuesday with more in the way of sunshine. Lows will be in the 30s.
Wednesday looks dry for the most part with a few showers possible later in the day. It will be cooler with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
A cold front to our west along with low pressure developing in the Gulf of Mexico will increase rain chances on Thursday. It'll be quite mild with highs in the mid 60s for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains. We could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain from this system.
As low pressure tracks to our west and drags a cold front through on Friday, we could see thunderstorms, with some of them possibly strong to severe. Highs again will be in the 60s. The track of the storm is still unknown so things will likely change.
It dries out for the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s, 30, and 40s.
