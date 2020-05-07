Cool air continues for the next several days along with a chance of rain on Friday.
Plenty of sunshine is in store today with highs in the 60s to lower 70s - near perfection, but a little too cool for early to mid May!
Rain chances return Friday, and it looks like the best chance of locally heavy downpours comes later in the day toward the early evening. Rain amounts will likely average around one quarter inch. Severe weather remains a non-issue.
Then, a big chill follows for Mother's Day weekend. Expect morning lows to be in the 30s and low 40s Saturday and then 30s area-wide by Sunday morning. A freeze watch is in effect for most of WNC for early Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday followed by all 60s on Sunday with lots of sunshine both days.
Temperatures stay in the 60s to low 70s through the middle of next week with tne next chance of rain returning by Wednesday.
