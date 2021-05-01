For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear and cool conditions for the region. By Sunday morning we'll see temperatures in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
On Sunday we'll see increasing clouds with dry and warm conditions. High temperatures will top out near 80 for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. Some showers could build in Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will be low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
We finally see some much needed rain beginning Monday as a cold front slowly heads our way. Showers and T-Storms will be on and off Monday through Wednesday. Some storms could possibly be severe, but not looking widespread at this point. Highs will be in the upper 70s Monday, with low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Mountains will see highs in the 70s. Lows will be in the 60s.
It turns cooler behind the cold front with 70s Thursday into Saturday. Scattered showers will occur on Thursday, with a better chance in the mountains Friday and Saturday. Highs in the mountains will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s, and upper 40s and 50s in the Upstate.
