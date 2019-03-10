We'll experience a stretch of dry and mild weather for a change the first few days of the week before we get another soaking of rain before the weekend.
Expect lows tonight to drop into the middle 40s to around 50 under a party cloudy sky.
Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle 60s in the mountains to around 70 degrees in the Upstate.
Tuesday will be sunnier, but a touch cooler thanks to a light north wind behind a weak cold front that moves through tonight and Monday.
Highs will still be in the middle and upper 60s.
Clouds will build back in Wednesday, but we'll still see a decent amount of sun which will keep highs in the 60s.
Thursday will be cloudier and still warm before showers and thunderstorms return and continue into Thursday night and Friday.
That will leave us dry, but a touch cooler for St. Patrick's Day weekend yielding highs in the 50s in the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate with sunshine.
