For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures again with lows in the mid 30s in the mountains to near 40 for the Upstate.
Wednesday will be another mild day with mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s in the Upstate and near 70 in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the upper 40s for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains.
Thursday through Saturday look dry with more clouds on Saturday with a few showers possible in the mountains on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s and low 70s for the Upstate.
Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low 60s for the Upstate and upper 50s in the mountains.
Our rain chances increase next week with cooler temperatures expected.
