We have high pressure in place today, but there are quite a few clouds underneath the high, and we'll see more of them again tonight.
We'll see partly cloudy skies give way to increasing clouds overnight, with some fog possible in the higher elevations. Lows will be in the low 60s, with cooler upper 50s in the mountains.
For Tuesday and for the rest of the work week, our weather turns gradually warmer. Expect partly cloudy skies each day. Temperatures will top out near 80 on Tuesday, with low to mid 80s the rest of the week. The mountains will see highs in the mid 70s Tuesday, then warming to 80 Thursday and Friday. At night we'll see low in the low to mid 60s, with upper 50s in the mountains.
A cold front will move through on Saturday increasing chances for showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s Saturday. Saturday night under clearing skies temperatures fall into the mid 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains. Then sharply cooler Sunday with low 70s in the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains for high temperatures.
Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday with a cool breeze.
