For the overnight hours we're looking at decreasing clouds and pleasant temperatures in the upper 50s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
For Wednesday we're looking at partly cloudy skies and typical warmth for the middle of May. Temperatures will top out in the low 80s for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. Wednesday night we're looking at cool conditions with lows in the upper 50s in the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
Thursday into the weekend temperatures start to warm rapidly as high pressure becomes established over the region. Unfortunately no rain is expected for the foreseeable future. Temperatures warm into the mid 80s Thursday and Friday with mid 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s to low 80s in the mountains. Skies will be mostly sunny. Overnight low swill be in the low 60s in the mountains and mid to upper 50s in the mountains.
The first 90s of the season arrive just in time for the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Expect highs in the low 90s in the Upstate, with mid 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the low 60s for the Upstate and 50s in the mountains.
The intense heat continues into early next week with highs in the low to mid 90s and 80s in the mountains. Find a nice cool place!
