Gorgeous weather sticks around for a day or two this week before a chance for rain and storms settles back in. Once it arrives, a storm chance will linger for several days.
This morning starts partly cloudy with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Expect a generally light wind today, with the afternoon bringing a nice warm up into the 70s. Tomorrow starts similar, but ends up with slightly more sunshine and highs in the low 80s area-wide!
Mid-week begins a transition period to more active weather – both Wednesday and Thursday bring a chance of showers and storms, but they should be relatively scattered in nature. Expect warm and humid conditions as highs stay in the 70s and 80s.
Friday into Mother’s Day weekend looks unsettled. Expect a good chance of scattered showers and storms each day, with the most numerous activity occurring in the afternoon to early evening hours. Like last weekend, pockets of heavy rain will be possible at times as well as occasionally strong storms.
