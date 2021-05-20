Temperatures climb over the next several days, reaching the 90s by the weekend in the Upstate. It'll last into early next week, so prepare for a stretch of summer-like days.
Starting the morning in the 50s and 60s, under a sunny sky today highs reach 77 in the mountains and 83 in the Upstate. Tonight stays clear and drops into the 50s to low 60s.
Tomorrow gets into the 80s for everyone, under full sunshine. The high pressure system will dominate into the weekend, with highs stretching even higher.
Saturday reaches the 80s to 90 degrees, followed by Sunday in the 80s and lower 90s. Overnights through this time will also climb, reaching to the low and mid-60s.
We finally see a small spotty rain chance return from Monday into next week, but it won't be enough to cool things down as highs remain in the 80s to low 90s through at least Wednesday.
Find ways to beat the heat, and don't forget to check on neighbors and pets!
