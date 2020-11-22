Tonight a cold front swings through and triggers some showers in the mountains, about a 30% chance, then we'll see clearing skies late. Lows will be in the 40s.
For Monday we're looking at mostly sunny skies. The nice weather continues into Tuesday. Expect highs in the mid 60s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday for the Upstate. The mountains will see highs in the 50s both days. Lows will be in the 40s Monday morning with 30s by Tuesday morning.
Wednesday is the big travel day and it looks dry early in the day with increasing rain as the day goes on. The rain continues Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day morning. Wednesday we'll see highs near 60, then upper 60s on Thanksgiving. Lows will be near 30s Wednesday morning in the mountains with 40s Thursday morning. The Upstate will see lows in the 40s Wednesday morning and near 50 Thursday morning.
After morning showers Thanksgiving Day looks pretty good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.
Friday looks dry but increasing showers for the weekend with highs in the 60s, except 50s for the mountains Sunday and lows in the 40s to low 50s for the Upstate.
