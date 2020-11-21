Overnight we're looking at partly cloudy skies and temperatures not as cold as they have been. Expect lows in the mid 40s for the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains.
On Sunday we're looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies and near normal temperatures in the mid 60s for the Upstate and low 60s for the mountains.
Sunday night a cold front swings through and triggers some showers in the mountains, about a 30% chance late night. Lows will be in the 40s.
Clouds quickly clear on Monday giving us mostly sunny skies. The nice weather continues into Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 60s Monday and upper 50s Tuesday for the Upstate. The mountains will see highs in the 50s both days. Lows will be in the 40s Monday morning with 30s by Tuesday morning.
Wednesday is the big travel day and it looks dry early in the day with increasing rain as the day goes on. The rain continues Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. The rain should end by early afternoon. Wednesday we'll see high in the 50s, then 60s on Thanksgiving. Lows will be in the 30s Wednesday morning in the mountains with 40s Thursday morning. The Upstate will see lows in the 40s Wednesday morning and near 50 Thursday morning.
