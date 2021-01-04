Dry conditions Monday transition to a few mountain showers on Tuesday, but the bigger focus is on a system moving in late this week. Rain and snow become likely by Thursday into Friday.
This morning, expect a few passing clouds and temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s. Throughout the day, sunshine takes over with seasonably cool conditions in the 40s to mid-50s. A weak disturbance could kick off some rain and snow showers in the mountains Tuesday, and a brief sprinkle for the northern Upstate. Temperatures stay in the 40s and 50s in the afternoon.
Wednesday dries out with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid-50s, and while Thursday starts dry, showers will pop up with highs in the 50s Upstate, 40s mountains, and the night dropping below freezing in the higher elevations, leading to a small chance for brief wintry mix or snow.
Wet and chilly weather takes over for Friday, as we watch for a cold rain in the Upstate, turning to snow in western NC, and possibly the far-northern Upstate. At this stage of the data it's too soon to tell accumulation potential. Highs will be in the 40s, and around freezing Friday night.
The sunshine returns for the weekend with cool temperatures in the 40s to mid-50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.