Hurricane Sally is slowly creeping towards the Gulf coast today with strong winds..heavy rain and storm surge. Landfall is expected later Wednesday somewhere near Mobile, AL. The remnants of Sally will head into the Upstate late Wednesday..Thursday..and early Friday.
On and off rain will develop late Wednesday evening...but the heaviest rain will fall on Thursday. It could cause problems across the area with flooding..and possible landslides in the higher elevations. A general 3"-6" will fall across the region..with isolated higher amounts.
High temperatures will hold in the low to mid-70s. Nights will drop into the 60s. Conditions clear up for this weekend with a true fall chill coming! With clear skies, expect gorgeous days in the 60s to low 70s...and nights dropping into the 50s.
