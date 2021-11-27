For the overnight hours, we'll see an increase in high clouds and a southwest wind, which will tend to keep temperatures a few degrees warmer than last night, but still on the cold side. Expect temperatures to quickly fall into the 40s, then by morning we'll see lows in the mid to upper 30s in the Upstate, with low 30s in the mountains.
Sunday will be a bit warmer, but we'll see more in the way of clouds, thanks to a cold front moving through. Temperatures will bounce into the low 60s for the Upstate, with 50s expected in the mountains. Sunday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 30s , mid 20s in the mountains.
Monday we'll see a brief cool down, with mostly sunny skies, with highs in the 50s, 40s for the mountains. Monday night will be cold with lows in the 20s and 30s.
The rest of the week warms up with dry conditions continuing, highs in the 60s, with close to 70 by Friday. The mountains will see cooler 50s and 60s. At night lows will be in the 30s and 40s.
The fire danger will increase with the dry conditions, so be careful with burning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.