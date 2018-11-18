Thanksgiving week is looking GREAT especially for those needing to travel to their respective destinations before rain arrives Friday night.
Tonight will be cool and clear with lows in the lower 30s in the mountains and near 40 in the Upstate.
Patches of fog will greet some commuters Monday morning, but the rest of the day will be fantastic and sunny with highs in the lower and middle 60s.
A quick cold front will pass through the mountains Monday night which could result in a passing shower or two.
Tuesday will be dry, but much cooler in the mountains with highs in the lower 50s and the Upstate in the lower 60s.
Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be cool, but sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60s and lows in the 30s to near 40.
Clouds will thicken up on Black Friday , but most of the day will be dry and chilly with highs near 50.
There's a slight chance of a few showers sneaking in before sunset, but as of now, most of the rain looks to move through Friday night and Saturday morning.
The rest of the day Saturday looks dry with clearing skies and highs in the lower and middle 60s with only a slight chance at a shower or two Sunday.
