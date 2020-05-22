Another chance for showers and t-storms comes Friday, before a warmer weekend. Each day will bring a chance for pop-up late day rain, but coverage of showers should be limited.
Waking up partly cloudy in the 50s, the day begins nicely. Clouds will fill back in toward the afternoon a round of showers and storms approaches. A few storms could pack damaging wind, along with a small hail threat. Tornadoes can't be ruled out, but that threat will be on the low end. The storms won’t stick around long after the sun sets, so we’ll be left with a mostly dry Friday night.
Saturday and Sunday will be very warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. Each afternoon we’ll see a chance for pop-up storms during the heat of the day. Sunday will have slightly better coverage of storms than Saturday, but no day looks like a complete washout.
Memorial Day holds a similar forecast, with warm and humid conditions and a threat for late day storms.
This pattern will be on repeat into much of next week, but rain chance should slowly go down toward Wednesday into Thursday.
