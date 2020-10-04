For this evening we're looking at more high clouds blurring out the stars, otherwise we'll see cool temperatures again as a cold front slips through the area. We're not expecting any precipitation with the front. Temperatures will be dipping into the upper 40s for the Upstate and low 40s in the mountains Monday morning.
For Monday we're looking at another nice day with high pressure building into the region and mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s for the Upstate and low 70s for the mountains. Monday night will feature mostly clear and cool conditions with lows in the low 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s for the mountains.
High pressure remains in control of the region Tuesday through Thursday bringing us dry and warmer weather. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday with low 80s Wednesday and Thursday for the Upstate, 70s are expected for the mountains.
It appears we finally get some rain Friday and Saturday from a system in the Gulf of Mexico. It's too early to tell the timing and the track of the storm, but a good soaking is possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.