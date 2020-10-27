We're looking at dry conditions this evening for the upstate with mild conditions. Overnight we'll be seeing clouds increasing with a chance for showers after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.
For Wednesday we'll see a lot of clouds and scattered showers with high temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Wednesday night as the remnants of Zeta get closer, we'll see the intensity of the rain pick up as well as showers and thunderstorms too.
Some storms on Thursday will produce very heavy rain and the possibility of damaging winds across the Upstate. The mountains will see 2 to 5 inches of rain with the possibility of flooding, especially in the mountains. Winds with the system will gust 30-50 mph across the area from Thursday morning into the afternoon, so it's not a bad idea to stock up on batteries because there could be some power outages. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 70s, lows Friday night into the 50s.
Friday we dry out with more sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday night we'll see lows in the 40s.
Saturday, Halloween looks great with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s with 60s on Sunday with sunshine.
