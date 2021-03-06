For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear skies and very cold conditions. If you've got some flowers outside, cover them up or bring them inside. Lows will be in the low 30s for the Upstate and mid 20s in the mountains.
We end the weekend with abundant sunshine and temperatures a couple of degrees warmer. In the Upstate expect readings right around 60 with low 50s in the mountains. Another cold night is on tap for Sunday night with mostly clear skies and temperatures near 30 in the Upstate and mid to upper 20s for the mountains.
For Monday and Tuesday it's more of the same with sunny to mostly sunny skies thanks to high pressure overhead. Highs will be a bit warmer with mid to upper 60s for the Upstate and low to mid 60s for the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s for the Upstate and low to mid 30s in the mountains.
Temperatures warm even more the rest of the week into the weekend with low to mid 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s and lower 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s in the Upstate and 40s in the mountains. Conditions remain dry into next weekend.
