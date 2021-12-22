Overnight we're looking at clear and very cold conditions as high pressure heads our way. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s for the Upstate, and lower 20s in the mountains.
For Thursday, we cool off a little bit, with mostly sunny skies, temperatures top out in the low to mid 50s. Thursday night will be dry and cold with lows in the low 30s, and upper 20s to near 30 in the mountains.
Christmas Eve Friday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out near 60 for the Upstate, and mid 50s in the mountains. Christmas Eve into Christmas morning, we'll see dry and chilly conditions with lows in the 40s.
Christmas Day will be dry and mild, with highs in the upper 60s. The mild and dry weather continues into early next week, with increasing rain chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.