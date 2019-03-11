The first part of the week will be generally dry ahead of yet another rain chance Thursday and Friday.
This morning starts mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Later today, clouds stick around and a small rain chance returns to the southern Upstate by afternoon. Otherwise, conditions stay dry with highs in the 60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday look dry with a decent amount of sun both days - highs each day will be well into the 60s.
Rain returns Thursday ahead of pockets of heavier rain Thursday night into Friday, even containing a small storm chances as well. The wet weather moves out Friday night.
St. Patrick's Day weekend looks fantastic and DRY - the mornings will be noticeably cooler with highs scaling back into the 50s to near 60 degrees.
