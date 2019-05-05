The first full week of May starts on a dry note before more unsettled weather returns.
Through the evening, expect a partly cloudy sky with overnight lows dropping into the 50s to low 60s. Any showers should fade after sunset.
Monday and Tuesday look partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 70s Monday – low 80s by Tuesday.
Mid-week begins a transition period to more active weather – Wednesday and Thursday do bring a chance of showers and storms, but they should be relatively scattered in nature. Expect warm and humid conditions otherwise as highs stay in the 70s and 80s.
Friday and into Mother’s Day weekend – it looks unsettled to say the least. Expect a good chance of scattered showers and storms each day, with the most numerous activity occurring in the afternoon to early evening hours. Like last weekend, pockets of heavy rain will be possible at times as well as occasionally strong storms.
