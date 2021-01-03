For the overnight hours we're looking at some clouds for a time then mostly clear skies late with lows in the 30s.
Our weather settles into a quiet pattern a good part of next week with mainly dry conditions and temperatures in the 50s for the upstate and upper 40s and low 50s for the mountains. A weak disturbance could kick off some snow showers in the mountains Tuesday. Lows will be in the 30s with some 20s for the mountains.
Much of Thursday is dry, but a few showers could happen later in the day with highs in the 50s, 40s mountains, and 30s for lows.
An area of low pressure will approach the region later Thursday into Friday. Still too early to tell the strength and track, but it looks wet and chilly for Thursday. On Friday we could be looking at a cold rain with snow in the NC foothills and mountains, too early to tell on accumulation. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s Upstate and 40s mountains. Lows will be in the 30s.
The sunshine returns for the weekend with cool temperatures.
