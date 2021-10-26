Overnight, we're looking at clear skies early on, then increasing clouds late tonight. It will be breezy and quite chilly. Lows by Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid 40s for the Upstate, and upper 30s in the mountains.
One last dry day for Wednesday, as we'll see increasing clouds through the day. High temperatures will be near 70 for the Upstate, and mid 60s for the mountains.
A steady and chilly rain build in on Thursday, as low pressure tracks over us. The rain could be heavy at times, but we're not expecting any flood problems or severe weather. Highs only top out in the low 60s for the Upstate, with mid 50s in the mountains.
The gloomy, wet, and chilly weather continues into Friday under mainly cloudy skies. Some showers could linger into Saturday, with only a slight chance for showers. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will only be in the low 60s, with mid 50s in the mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
For Sunday, Halloween, it's looking spook-tacular for the ghosts and goblins. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s.
