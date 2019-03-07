Dry weather comes to an end today as rain returns to the forecast.
Expect a mostly sunny sky and a few clouds today with highs in the 50s - an improvement from Wednesday!
Friday brings the return of clouds and rain, with mountain showers and a few pockets of light snow early in the morning. The afternoon brings widespread rain across the entire region. Highs stay a little cooler, with highs in the 40s to lower 50s.
Showers linger into Friday night, but Saturday looks less intense in terms of widespread rain - spotty showers are expected instead. Sunday morning brings another bout of heavy rain. Highs will be near 60 degrees Saturday and near 70 degreess Sunday.
Unsettled weather continues into next week.
