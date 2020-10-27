Hurricane Zeta made it's first landfall on the Yucatán Peninsula of Mexico just north of Tulum on Monday night, and now aims for the Gulf Coast toward midweek. Locally, heavy rain will spread into the southeast with a low-end severe weather threat into Thursday.
Today starts in the 50s, and reaches the low to mid-70s today. Expect variable clouds, staying partly to mostly cloudy, holding off on rain. Tonight, clouds thicken with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees.
As Hurricane Zeta makes a Gulf Coast landfall around Wednesday evening, the remnants of the storm will affect us beginning Wednesday, and stretching through Thursday, finally fading away after a few morning showers Friday. Right now it looks like around 2" to 4" of rain in total, with the worse of it coming on Thursday along with a low threat for severe weather.
The rain tapers off Friday morning and the weather looks great Saturday for Halloween. Expect chilly temperatures for any trick-or-treat activities, in the 50s during the evening.
A small chance for passing showers comes on Sunday, with cool fall temperatures holding in the 50s to low 60s.
