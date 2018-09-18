(FOX Carolina) -
Get ready for some quiet weather these next few days before better rain and storm chances return next week. A couple of downpours remain possible in the Upstate this evening, but safe to say the majority of the area should stay dry with lows in the middle and upper 60s. Wednesday will be plenty hot thanks to more sunshine with highs reaching the upper 80s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains. Temperatures will back off a little bit Thursday and Friday yielding highs in the lower and middle 80s those two days as rain chances stay close to zero. The weekend looks overall pleasant as we officially kick off the season of Fall on Saturday. Expect highs to be in the lower 80s in the mountains and middle 80s in the Upstate with just a slight chance at a shower in the mountains Saturday. Both the Upstate and the mountains can expect at least a pop-up shower or storm by Sunday. A cold front will approach the area early next week, which will bring scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms next Monday and Tuesday under a little bit cloudier of a sky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.