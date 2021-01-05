For the overnight hours we'll see clearing skies and temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s in the Upstate and upper 20s to near 30 in the mountains.
Wednesday looks like a nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains. Lows near freezing in the Upstate and 20s in the mountains.
Thursday is dry early on, but rain develops later in the day with snow in the mountains, high temperatures near 50 for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains. Lows Thursday night in the 20s and 30s.
An area of low pressure will approach the region later Thursday into Friday. Still too early to tell the strength and track, but it looks wet and chilly late Thursday into Friday for the Upstate, with a rain snow mix into northern parts of Ravun, Oconee, Greenville, and Pickens county, and snow from the SC/NC border and points north and west. Highs are in the 30s and 40s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.
On Friday we'll see a cold rain for the Upstate, a rain-snow mix for far northern counties in SC with snow in the NC foothills and mountains, too early to tell on accumulations. Highs will be in the 40s Upstate and 30s and 40s for the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s.
The sunshine returns for the weekend with cool temperatures, while another rain and snow system affects us on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.