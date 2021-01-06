All eyes are on the end of the week, with a heavy snow event becoming more likely for the mountains. Parts of the Upstate could also see brief wintry weather, though rain will likely mix in.
Wednesday looks like a nice day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains. Lows near freezing in the Upstate and 20s in the mountains.
Thursday is dry early on, but rain develops toward the evening in the Upstate with snow in the mountains. Expect high temperatures near 50 for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains. ahead of overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.
An area of low pressure will approach the region into Friday, bringing widespread rain and snow. The southern Upstate will see mainly rain, the northern Upstate gets a rain snow mix, and then widespread snow from the SC/NC border and points north and west. Highs are in the 30s and 40s, with lows in the 20s and 30s.
At this time, accumulation totals are still in flux, but this will be a significant travel concern for the mountains, and an on and off concern for the northern Upstate. Stay tuned for the latest.
The sunshine returns for the weekend with cool temperatures, while another brief system could bring lighter rain and snow on Monday.
