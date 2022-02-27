The steady rain has moved out this evening, with drier conditions moving in. Expect lingering light rain ending this evening, with gradual clearing overnight. There could be areas of patchy dense fog overnight into Monday morning. Lows by morning will be in the mid 30s, with upper 20s to near 30 for the mountains.
Watch for some slick spots with areas seeing sub freezing temperatures. Any morning fog burns off to full sunshine on Monday with warmer temperatures. Expect highs in the low 60s for the Upstate, and mid 50s for the mountains.
Monday night is shaping up to be clear and cold with lows in the mid 30s for the Upstate, and near 30 for the mountains.
For Tuesday, expect some more high clouds with temperatures warming into the mid 60s for the Upstate, with low 60s for the mountains. Tuesday night will be another chilly one with lows in the 30s under mostly clear skies.
Temperatures warm even more Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the 70s expected, some 60s in the mountains. At night, mainly clear skies are expected with lows in the 30s and 40s.
It cools down a bit Friday with a few more clouds and highs in the 60s.
