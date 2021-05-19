For the overnight hours we're looking at mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures in the upper 50s for the Upstate and mid 50s for the mountains.
The heat starts to build into the Upstate beginning Thursday and continuing into the weekend and early next week when temperatures get hot. Temperatures will start in the lower 80s Thursday then warming to near 90 on Saturday. For the mountains temperatures rise through the 70s then into the low to mid 80s for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and 60s, and mid to upper 50s in the mountains.
On Sunday we get really hot as temperatures top out in the low to mid 90s, and this continues into the middle of next week. The mountains will see mid to upper 80s with sunny to mostly sunny skies for the entire area.
Looks like we finally get a chance of a little rain for early next week, but as of now not looking like a big chance.
Find a nice cool place!
Find ways to beat the heat!
