Warmer than usual weather lingers for one more day ahead of a cold snap that could bring some of the chilliest days, and bone-chilling nights we've had so far this season.
This morning sits in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly cloudy sky. A few isolated rain showers remain possible in the high mountains, but no major rain is expected. With a slowly clearing sky, high temperatures will climb a little higher than Monday, reaching 65 in the Upstate and 62 in the mountains. Keep in mind a strong wind will gust up to 25 mph late in the day. Tonight, full clearing resumes with the strong wind, and temperatures drop into the 30s area-wide.
Wednesday begins the cold snap that will last for several days. Full sunshine lingers with highs in the low 50s Upstate, and low 40s in the mountains. The gusty wind will continue, especially in the high peaks, so beware that as the overnight drops into the 20s across the board, wind chills could feel like single digits and even below zero.
Thursday and Friday continue in the pattern of mostly sunny, chilly conditions in the 40s to near 50 during the day, and solidly in the 20s overnight.
Our next wet weather system moves in over the weekend, and will likely produce a mix of wet and wintry weather. In the Upstate, expect generally a cold rain in the 40s, though the farthest north Upstate towns could see a rain/snow mix briefly. In the mountains, however, rain will likely changeover to snow. Accumulations look likely as of now, with a couple inches along the SC border, and several inches possible the farther north you go.
Luckily, the system will move out fast, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky returning by Sunday, and full sunshine back in the forecast for Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.