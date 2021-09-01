The remnants of Ida are finally moving away to the northeast. As a result any showers will end this evening, but could linger a little more across the mountains. Skies clear out overnight with lows in the mid 60s across the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains. Watch for areas of mountain fog.
On Thursday, high pressure starts to build in across the Upstate, providing beautiful weather. Expect lower humidity and cooler conditions, and a little chill to the air by Friday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny with very pleasant conditions, with highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Thursday night into Friday morning will be mostly clear and cool, lows will be in the upper 50s in the Upstate with mid 50s in the mountains.
Friday and Saturday will be beautiful days with temperatures running in the low to mid 80s with comfortable humidity levels. We'll see wall to wall sunshine Friday, with a few more clouds on Saturday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s, with 50s in the mountains.
Sunday and Monday bring a better chance of clouds and a few showers, but not a washout for Labor Day. Highs top out in the upper 80s, with low 80s in the mountains. At night it dries out with lows in the 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.